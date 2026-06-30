Germany are the most successful European nation in World Cup history – but can you name every team to have knocked them out?

Winners in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014, this is the definition of a World Cup powerhouse. Still, there are some giant-killings in amongst their list of exits.

We’ve given you the year and round in which Germany have been knocked out of the tournament and 10 minutes to complete our challenge.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, why not try and name the top goalscorers in the history of the World Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Germany’s winning XI from the 2014 World Cup final?

