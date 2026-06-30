The Netherlands are widely regarded as the best team never to have won the World Cup – but can you name everybody to have knocked them out?

Finalists in 1974, 1978 and 2010, the Dutch have never been able to capitalise on their talented players to win the biggest prize of all.

We’ve listed the year and round of each elimination. You’ve got 10 minutes to complete our challenge.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, why not try and name the top goalscorers in the history of the World Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top 20 Dutch goalscorers in Premier League history?

