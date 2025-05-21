Manchester United are one of the most successful clubs in English football – but can you name every team they have played in a major final?

For the purposes of this quiz, we are including both domestic cup competitions, the Champions League, Europa League and Cup Winner’s Cup. The Community Shield and various Club World Cup competitions are excluded.

That still leaves you with 24 different opponents to name, with only the year they faced United as your clue.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, why not try naming Manchester United’s top scorer from every Premier League season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to score for Man Utd in the Europa League?

