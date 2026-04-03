Topping the Championship table on Easter Sunday is always taken as a sign of strength, but how many of the sides to achieve the feat can you name?

Most of these table-toppers went on to achieve promotion to the Premier League, but some faltered with the finishing line in sight.

We’d like you to name the side that topped the Championship table on Easter Sunday since 2004-05 and you’ve got 15 minutes to do so.

If this gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try and name every top scorer in the Championship since 2000-01?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team relegated from Championship since 2004-05?

