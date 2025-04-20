Topping the Premier League table on Easter Sunday is always taken as a sign of strength, but how many of the sides to achieve the feat can you name?

Usually occurring in March or April, the league table is usually pretty set by the time Easter rolls around.

Just six teams have missed out on winning the title after being top at Easter, meaning this quiz should be a doddle for any self-respecting fan.

We’d like you to name the side that topped the Premier League table on Easter Sunday since 1992-93 and you’ve got 15 minutes to do so.

