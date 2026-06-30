Everybody loves a World Cup penalty shoot-out, but can you name each country to have won one in the competition’s history?

We’ve listed the year of each victorious shoot-out and asked you to name each of the 21 teams to have triumphed from 12 yards.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try naming every nation that has ever taken part in a World Cup.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the worst team at every World Cup since 1966?

