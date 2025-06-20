Tottenham Hotspur have broken their transfer record 12 times in the Premier League era. But can you name every one of those players?

We’re sure you’ll be able to name the midfielder pictured above, currently Spurs’ record signing, but what about all the other big-name signings who arrived in north London for a record-breaking fee before him?

If this puts you in the mood for more Spurs-related trivia, then have a go at naming the Lilywhites’ top 30 goalscorers of the Premier League era.

