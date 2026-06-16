Only true football anoraks will be able to name every city to have hosted a World Cup match since 1966.

We’ve given you 30 minutes and your only clues are the year each of these cities hosted the biggest tournament in world football and the country they are in.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try and name every player to score 10 or more World Cup goals.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every World Cup debutant since 1998?

