The FA Cup is considered by some to be football’s greatest cup competition. One for the true football romantics, the FA Cup is the oldest cup competition in world football, dating all the way back to the 1800s.

Given that history, the FA Cup is an absolute goldmine for football trivia. This inspired us to put together this bumper 30-question quiz that’ll really put your knowledge of English football to the test.

Some of these we’d expect any self-respecting football fan to know. Others will really test you.

The 30 questions feature a range of topics from the grand old competition’s entire history, from the powerhouses of English football – such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal – to memorable minnows like Sutton and Lincoln City to iconic winners like Coventry City and Wimbledon.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 26/30 and we’ll be mightily impressed if you can get anywhere near full marks.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not try and name every team to reach the FA Cup final since 1990?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

READ NEXT: Planet Football’s ultimate Premier League quiz: 30 questions to test your knowledge