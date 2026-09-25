Here he is with two of them...

Back in 2004, FIFA published a list – compiled by Brazilian icon Pele – of the greatest living footballers. It was wild at the time, and is even wilder today. The question is – how many of the players on it can you name?

The list was unveiled as part of FIFA’s 100th birthday celebrations. Pele was asked to whittle down a shortlist of 300 names to 50 active players and 50 retired players, but he found it too difficult to leave certain names out, so instead picked 50 active and 75 former players.

Give this is a mammoth task with 125 names to get, we’ve given you 20 whole minutes for this one.

Your clues are the player’s nationality and the position(s) they played. An asterisk denotes the two women footballers on Pele’s list. And remember this list was put together way back in 2004, so the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are obviously absent.

If this gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try and name every Ballon d’Or winner in history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.