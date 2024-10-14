Can you name every winner of the FIFA Puskas Award?

Lionel Messi has been nominated for FIFA’s prestigious Puskas Award a record seven times, but it’s one individual accolade that evades him. Can you name all the players who have picked up the award?

The fella pictured above won the inaugural edition of FIFA’s inaugural edition of the Puskas Award all the way back in 2009 for an astonishing 4o-yard free-kick against Porto in the Champions League.

He’s not the only iconic footballer to have won the award, which is handed out to the male or female judged to have scored the most aesthetically significant, or “most beautiful”, goal of the calendar year.

However, there are plenty more players you’ve almost certainly never heard of playing for obscure clubs in far-flung corners of the globe. That’s part of the beauty of the award, but it means that you’re not getting full marks here. In fact, we’ll be very impressed if you can name even 10.

Alongside the year, we’ve given you the club that each player scored the Puskas-winning goal for. But that’s all you’re getting in terms of clues.

