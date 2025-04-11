Can you name the English clubs these 10 football mascots represent?

Think you know your football mascots? Prove it. We’ve put together the ultimate test of your mascot knowledge.

We’ve put together a slideshow of 10 pics of different mascots associated with clubs across the English Football League. Your task is to tell us which club they represent – don’t worry about their names, we’ll give you those if you get the club right.

You’ll find any obvious details that give the game away – such as badges and kits – blurred out, but thinking about club colours and nicknames ought to help you out for any you’re unsure about.

To enter your answer, simply type the name of the club below each corresponding picture.

