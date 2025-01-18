Saturday Football Quiz: Erling Haaland, Amad Diallo, Pep Guardiola…

Our famous Saturday football quiz is here. Amad Diallo, Erling Haaland, Pep Guardiola, Donyell Malen, Newcastle United’s brilliant winning run and Tottenham’s woeful form all feature this week.

You know the deal by now. We’ve compiled a list of 10 multi-choice questions – some general knowledge, others inspired by recent events – and we’re interested to see how you get on.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 8/10.

If you’re after another quiz after giving this one a go, why not have a go at our latest Wikipedia quiz on Lionel Messi’s team-mates? And if you missed last week’s Saturday quiz, give that a go here.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League for Man Utd?

