Welcome to your latest edition of Planet Football’s famous Saturday football quiz is here. Carlo Ancelotti, Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi, Champions League hat-tricks, Liverpool vs PSG and Manchester United vs Everton all feature this week.

You know the deal by now. We’ve compiled a list of 10 multi-choice questions – some general knowledge, others inspired by recent events – and we’re interested to see how you get on.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 7/10.

If this one puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try our latest Wikipedia football quiz on Bayern Munich academy graduates? And if you missed last week’s Saturday quiz, give that a go here.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.