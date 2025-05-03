Wait no longer – Planet Football’s Saturday quiz is here and your weekend can officially begin. This edition features Lamine Yamal, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and the only piece of transfer business done between Arsenal and PSG.

You know the deal by now. We’ve compiled a list of 10 multiple-choice questions – some general knowledge, others inspired by recent events – and we’re interested to see how you get on.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 6/10.

If you’re after another quiz after giving this one a go, why not try name every club that competed in the ‘Barclays era’ Premier League? And if you missed last week’s Saturday quiz, give that a go here.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top three of every Ballon d’Or award of the 1990s?