Saturday Football Quiz: De Bruyne, Conte, Macheda, Treble Winners…

Fear not – the weekend has officially arrived with Planet Football’s big Saturday football quiz. Antonio Conte, Kevin De Bruyne, Federico Macheda, European football’s treble-chasers and plenty more all feature.

You know the deal by now. We’ve compiled a list of 10 multi-choice questions – some general knowledge, others inspired by recent events – and we’re interested to see how you get on.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 6/10. Tough one this week.

If you’re after another quiz after giving this one a go, why not have a go at our latest Wikipedia quiz on African stars? And if you missed last week’s Saturday quiz, give that a go here.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 30 players with the most assists in Premier League history?