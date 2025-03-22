Saturday Football Quiz: Burn, Pochettino, Gerrard, Ramos, Mourinho…

Our famous Saturday football quiz is here. This week Dan Burn, Mauricio Pochettino, Steven Gerrard, Sergio Ramos and Jose Mourinho all feature on this weekend of international action.

You know the deal by now. We’ve compiled a list of 10 multi-choice questions – some general knowledge, others inspired by recent events – and we’re interested to see how you get on.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 8/10.

