Saturday Football Quiz: Kylian Mbappe, Jesus Navas, Puskas Award, Olimpico Goals…

Kylian Mbappe, Jesus Navas, Olimpico Goals and the Puskas Award all feature in Planet Football’s famous Saturday quiz this week.

You know the deal by now. We’ve compiled a list of 10 multi-choice questions – some general knowledge, others inspired by recent events – and we’re interested to see how you get on.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 8/10.

If you’re after another quiz after giving this one a go, why not have a go at naming the top 15 free-kick scorers in Premier League history? And if you missed last week’s Saturday quiz, try that here.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name these 10 UK Football Stadiums from their aerial view?