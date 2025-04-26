Our famous Saturday football quiz has landed. This week Leeds United, Jamie Vardy, Barcelona vs Real Madrid and AC Milan all feature alongside the son of a certain noughties football icon.

You know the deal by now. We’ve compiled a list of 10 multiple-choice questions – some general knowledge, others inspired by recent events – and we’re interested to see how you get on.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 8/10.

If you’re after another challenge after giving this one a go, why not try name the 25 oldest Premier League goalscorers in history? And if you missed last week’s Saturday quiz, give that a go here.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club to reach the FA Cup semi-finals since 2000?