Saturday Football Quiz: Bellingham, Ronaldinho, Haaland, Merseyside derby…

Our famous Saturday football quiz is here. Jude Bellingham, Ronaldinho, Erling Haaland and the Merseyside derby feature this week.

You know how it works by now. We’ve put together a list of 10 multi-choice questions – some general knowledge, others inspired by recent events – and we’re interested to see how you get on.

The score to beat from Planet Football headquarters for this one is 6/10.

If you’re after another quiz after giving this one a go, why not have a go at naming the 30 players with the most goals in Champions League history? And if you missed last week’s Saturday quiz, give that a go here.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 30 players with the most assists in Premier League history?