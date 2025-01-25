Saturday Football Quiz: Vinicius Jr, Lionel Messi, Jonjo Shelvey, Eric Cantona…

Welcome to Planet Football’s latest Saturday quiz, featuring Vinicius Junior, Lionel Messi and Jonjo Shelvey.

You know the deal by now. We’ve compiled a list of 10 multi-choice questions – some general knowledge, others inspired by recent events – and we’re interested to see how you get on.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 8/10.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not have a go at our latest Wikipedia quiz on Cristiano Ronaldo’s team-mates? And if you missed last week’s Saturday quiz, you can find that here.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player from Egypt to play in the Premier League?

