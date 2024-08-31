Planet Football’s Saturday Quiz VII: Start your weekend right with our fiendish football challenge

Good morning and welcome to your latest edition of Planet Football’s famous Saturday quiz. This week features 10 questions on Kylian Mbappe, Sven Goran Eriksson, Arsenal, Italians in the Premier League and plenty more

You know the drill by now – there are 10 multi-choice questions – some general knowledge, others inspired by recent events – and we’re interested to see how you get on.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 7/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another test, why not have a go at our Ultimate Manchester United vs Liverpool quiz ahead of Sunday’s match? And if you missed last week’s Saturday quiz, try that here.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the most expensive PL signing on every summer deadline day?