Saturday Football Quiz: Thomas Tuchel, Lionel Messi’s hat-tricks, Wayne Rooney…

Lionel Messi’s hat-tricks, new England manager Thomas Tuchel, Wayne Rooney and more Barclays-era cult teams feature in your latest Saturday football quiz.

You know the drill by now. We’ve compiled a list of 10 multi-choice questions – some general knowledge, others inspired by recent events – and we’re interested to see how you get on.

The score to beat from Planet Football Towers is 9/10.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, why not have a go at our ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo quiz? And if you missed last week’s Saturday quiz, try that here.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player that broke the Premier League transfer record?