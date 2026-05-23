Your weekend is here. What better way to get started than with Planet Football’s famous Saturday quiz?

This time around, there are questions on Arsenal’s Premier League title victory, Unai Emery’s Europa League history, the play-off final and some questions that’ll surely leave you scratching your head.

The score to beat from Planet Football HQ this week is 9/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try name every winner of the Europa League/UEFA Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every year that Arsenal have won the league title?