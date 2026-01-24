Your weekend has arrived – Planet Football’s big quiz is here to kick it off. This time around we’ve got questions on David Beckham, Greenland, AFCON icons, Manchester United’s 2007-08 side, a young Eden Hazard and lots more.

You know the drill by now. Ten questions. All multiple-choice. You just have to click one of the four potential answers you think is correct.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office this week is 7/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try name every winner of the Europa League/UEFA Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

READ NEXT: Can you name every member of Man Utd’s 2007-08 Double-winning squad?