The weekend is here. There’s no better way to get started than with Planet Football’s big Saturday quiz.

This time around we’ve got questions on – fittingly enough – the FA Cup final and Scottish title winners, as well as Seamus Coleman’s Everton career, Barcelona and Madrid’s La Liga-winning managers, Real Betis’ long-awaited return to the Champions League and plenty more head-scratching football miscellany.

You know the drill. Ten questions. All multiple-choice. You just have to click one of the four potential answers you think is correct.

We’ve made this week’s particularly though – the score to beat from the Planet Football office is 5/10. Gulp.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try name the top 20 goalscorers in English top-flight history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Planet Football’s ultimate FA Cup Quiz: 30 questions to test your knowledge