Your weekend has arrived – Planet Football’s big quiz is here to kick it off. This time around we’ve got questions on birthday boy Wayne Rooney, Jamie Vardy’s Ballon d’Or run, Harry Kane’s latest milestone and Lionel Messi’s new contract.

You know the drill by now. Ten questions. All multiple-choice. You just have to click one of the four potential answers you think is correct.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office this week is 7/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try our latest Wikipedia Footballer Quiz on 10 European journeymen?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to play in the Premier League since Grand Theft Auto V was released?