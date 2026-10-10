Your weekend is here, and the international break is finally over. What better way to get started than with Planet Football’s famous Saturday quiz?

This time around, there are questions on Ronaldinho, the Golden Boy award, surprise Ballon d’Or nominees, the most fouled player in Europe and more.

The score to beat from Planet Football HQ this week is 7/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try to name every club that Diego Maradona played for?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 25 clubs with the highest average attendance in world football?

