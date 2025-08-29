Your latest edition of Planet Football’s weekend football quiz has arrived. As ever there’s a mix of general knowledge questions and topical brain-teasers based around the big stories of the week.

This week’s edition features 10 questions on the likes of Grimsby’s big League Cup win, Jose Mourinho, Lionel Messi, Max Dowman and Manchester United managers.

The score to beat from Planet Football headquarters for this one is 7/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try and name the top 20 currently active Premier League goalscorers? Alternatively, if you missed last week’s quiz, give that a go here.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Champions League team in 2025-26?