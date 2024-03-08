We all know that Alan Shearer holds the record for the most Premier League goals, and that Gareth Barry holds the record for the most appearances.

You’ve also got your ‘streets won’t forget’ types like Hatem Ben Arfa and Adel Taarabt, who you’ll frequently be reminded of when their compilations do the rounds on social media.

But what about the Premier League players that quietly came and went? We’ve put together 20 former Premier League players who are unlikely to trouble any list of all-time greats or cult heroes. How many of them can you name?

Some are less obscure, whereby we’d expect any seasoned Barclays watcher to know, while others will test your knowledge. And if you’re anything like us, there’s sure to be a fair few where you know the face but can’t for the life of you remember their name.

There’s a bit of variety to this one, with 20 different clubs represented – some of which are no longer in the top flight, having only burned brightly in the Premier League for a short while. Some of these players only made a small handful of appearances in the competition, while others were longer-serving stalwarts.

Players from all positions and a number of nationalities are represented. A handful of these are notable for their exploits elsewhere, but ultimately did little in English football.

If you get a strong score on this one, why not try an even tougher challenge by naming the top Premier League scorer for every nationality?

