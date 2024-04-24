Can you name the clubs these 20 former Newcastle stars are playing for in 2024?

Newcastle United are a different beast to what they once were. Nowadays their squad mostly boasts a different calibre of player to the kind of journeymen that came and went at St. James’ Park through the 2010s.

The question is – how well do you keep up with the fortunes of their exes. We’ve compiled a quiz featuring 20 former Magpies. Your task? Tell us which club they’re currently playing for in 2024.

Some of these are pretty easy. One ex-Newcastle man, pictured above, has ended up at one of the biggest clubs in the world. Others are now playing for clubs that we’d be genuinely surprised if you’ve ever heard of them. Destinations in all corners of the globe feature.

If you think you know where a particular player is, type your answer in the box.

You don’t actually have to match each player to each club, so you might be wrong about one player but get the right club for another.

Another strategy would be to guess clubs across world football where you can imagine that some of these former Newcastle men have ended up – you never know, there’s every chance you’ll get lucky.

You’ve got 15 minutes, and you’ll have to make do with pure knowledge, or solid guesswork, because we’re not providing you with any clues for this one.

