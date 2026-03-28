Former Manchester United, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Portsmouth cult heroes are currently working in international management. But do you know where?

We’ve listed 15 former footballers who made appearances in the Premier League during their playing days. Your task is to tell us which national teams they’re currently in charge of.

While some of these are dead easy – featuring a couple of World Cup-winning managers, no less – we expect some of these to stump you.

Getting double figures would be a more than respectable score on this one, we reckon.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try name the most capped player for these 25 European nations?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Guess The Wikipedia Footballer: Can you name these 10 international managers?