In July 2018, France defeated Croatia 4-2 in a high-scoring World Cup final. How well do you remember that team?

We’re asking you to name the starting XI that Didier Deschamps named at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium that day.

Ivan Perisic scored a lovely strike for Croatia, equalising after Mario Mandukic’s own goal gave France an early lead. But Les Bleus went into the break with a 2-1 lead after one of their star forwards dispatched a penalty in the 38th minute.

“Did you see? They’re using their elbows, their bodies. The guy facing away, he’s facing away! Facing away from goal he’s not gonna hurt us. Don’t bother getting in front, we’re controlling him,” Deschamps began in an iconic half-time team talk that was captured on video.

“He can still win the ball with his head just be careful around him. Not to be static, to already be on the move. Close him down, think about it. Don’t make it harder for yourself. They come, they’re aggressive. You’ve all seen the energy they’re giving.

“Play as simple as possible. When you have the ball, if someone is on you, there’s another one coming. Give it as soon as you can, give it to…”

You didn’t think we were gonna give you a name for free, did you?

Still, you can probably guess the goal machine that he was referring to; the forward who did indeed score the fourth goal, capping off the win in style, as well a sensational individual tournament in which he scored four goals and was named the best young player.

Mandzukic would go on to score at the right end midway through the second half, capitalising on a terrible error from the France captain, but it only proved to be a consolation.

Our time to beat for this one is 01:34. If this puts you in the mood for another World Cup-related challenge, why not try name France’s XI from their other World Cup final victory – the 3-0 against Brazil in 1998?

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

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