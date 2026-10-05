You know him. How about the others?

France have produced some unforgettable goalscorers over the years – but how well do you know the 20 men who’ve found the net most often for Les Bleus?

With two World Cup triumphs and two European Championship victories, French football has produced some of the greatest goalscorers in football history. Alongside their top goalscorer, pictured above, there are some all-time legends of the game.

We’ve given you one clue for each player: their total number of international goals. Your job is to name all 20, with an asterisk marking those who remain active for France in 2026.

The obvious names should be relatively straightforward, but there are some older goalscorers who might require a bit more digging into the memory banks. You’ve got 15 minutes to remember them all.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try and name every member of France’s 2018 World Cup squad?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every French player to have won the Ballon d’Or?

