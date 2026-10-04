It's hard to imagine his record ever being broken.

Germany have been blessed with some legendary goalscorers over the years – but can you name their 20 most prolific players at international level?

Four World Cups and three European Championships have brought plenty of unforgettable names, with Die Mannschaft’s history packed with iconic strikers, forwards and attacking midfielders.

For this quiz, we’ve given you the number of goals scored by each of Germany’s top 20 all-time goalscorers. That’s your only clue. An asterisk means the player is currently active for the national team in 2026.

The obvious names shouldn’t cause too many problems, but the further down the list you go, the more likely you are to encounter a forgotten German great. You’ve got 15 minutes to get them all.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, why not try and name every member of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad?

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top 20 German goalscorers in the Premier League?