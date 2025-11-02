A goalkeeper scoring a goal is the ultimate footballing rarity. In thousands of Premier League matches, it’s something that’s only happened six times.

But can you name all seven ‘keepers who have experienced the rush of scoring at the other end? That’s the challenge we’re setting you here.

The only clues we’re giving you are the year in which they scored a Premier League goal and the club they scored for.

Once you’ve given this one a go, why not try name the 17 goalkeepers with 100+ Premier League clean sheets?

