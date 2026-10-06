The prestigious Golden Boy award has previously been lifted by the likes of Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal. Which of the 25 nominees will join them in 2026?

Tuttosport have unveiled their final 25-player shortlist for this year’s prize, featuring some of the most exciting young footballers in Europe.

Your challenge is simple: name all 25 nominees in 10 minutes. We’ve given you their current club as a clue to help you out.

If this gives you the taste for another football quiz, why not try and name the 25 youngest Premier League appearance makers since 2000?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to win the Golden Boy award since 2003?