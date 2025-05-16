From the Magista Obra to Mercurial Vapor, Nike has produced some of the most iconic football boots of all time – but can you name these 10 players from their boots alone?

We’ve put together a slideshow of 10 players from various eras and you need to name them from their Nike boots alone.

Some are more straightforward than others, but we’d be seriously impressed if anyone is able to score 10/10 on this quiz.

To enter your answer, simply type the name of the player below each corresponding picture.

