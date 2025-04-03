Planet Football’s world-famous Wikipedia Football Quiz has arrived. This week’s test is to tell us the identities of 10 footballers, all of whom are African exports who played in Europe.

You know the deal with these quizzes by now. We’ve got 10 screencaps from the career path section of a player’s Wikipedia page. Your job is to tell us who that player is. This week’s theme is that they’re all Africans.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from Planet Football HQ for this one is 6/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not have a go at our Wiki quiz on South American stars? Alternatively, have a go at naming the 30 highest-scoring African footballers in Premier League history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player named African Footballer Of The Year?