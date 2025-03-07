Can you name every club that Hatem Ben Arfa played for in his career?

Hatem Ben Arfa is one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever cult heroes – but how well do you know the Frenchman’s career as a whole?

You surely know one club in particular. But we’d be seriously impressed if you could name all 10 clubs that Ben Arfa represented in his professional career.

“With the ball at his feet, he’s magic,” a certain former manager told BBC Sport when Ben Arfa was at the peak of his powers back in 2012.

“As magic as Suarez or Messi at times. We had to work with him to understand exactly what he’s about. He has got a special talent, we know he’s special.”

We’re giving you 10 minutes to name them all, with only the years in which he represented each club as your clue.

