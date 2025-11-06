We’ve got something a bit different for you today – a wonderfully addictive football game made by the excellent people at Higher Or Lower.

The quiz we’ve embedded for you here tests your knowledge of footballers and their ratings on the recently released EA FC 26.

Who has a higher rating – Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo?

Reckon you know? Try your luck below.

The objective is simple: guess which of the two cards shown is higher. If you get the answer correct, a new card will appear and simply guess again which you think is higher. The aim is to build as long of a streak as possible, and there are infinite cards to keep you busy.

If you’re not especially bothered about EA FC ratings, you can be sure to find a challenge that will pique your interest on Higher Or Lower’s official website, home to dozens of great games on any area of interest you might have.

There are other football games, including stadiums, top goalscorers, market value and the most googled footballers, plus a range on all the other major sports, music, tv and movies. Every base is covered.

There’s also a Higher Or Lower App on Apple and Google Play available for your phone.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

