The size of any given club is one of those perennial pub debates, but there’s no questioning the cold, hard numbers. Can you tell us the 25 clubs with the highest average attendance?

This one will test your knowledge of geography, fanbases and stadiums. There are more clubs from Germany than any other nation in the top 25, with clubs in their second tier even represented.

But gigantic clubs in England, Scotland, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Italy, France and the Netherlands also feature.

We’ve given you 15 minutes for this tougher-than-it-sounds quiz. Your clues are the average attendance in 2025 (figures via Transfermarkt) as well as the nation each club is located in. But from there, you’re on your own.

