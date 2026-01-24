Only three football clubs can boast an unbeaten ‘Invincible’ league campaign across Europe’s five major leagues in the 21st century.

But it’s an achievement that’s been done 10 times in the history of England’s top flight (including before the modern Premier League era), the Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga. It’s never been done in Ligue 1, even including PSG’s imperious years of dominance.

Surprisingly enough, it’s something that Bayern Munich have never managed in Germany. Vincent Kompany’s side were the last remaining unbeaten side across Europe’s five major leagues in 2025-26, but their shock home defeat to Augsburg means that there won’t be any Invincibles this season.

You can probably get the three modern clubs who’ve managed it, but we’d be amazed if you can get full marks on this one. It requires some seriously esoteric knowledge of football history. Our full respect if you can name the unbeaten team from the 1978-79 Serie A season that didn’t even win the Scudetto.

