Scoring goals is quite possibly the hardest job in football, but a prime Jamie Vardy made the skill look ridiculously easy during Leicester’s unforgettable 2015-16 Premier League season.

Vardy pulled together a record-breaking scoring run to help get Claudio Ranieri’s Foxes off to the perfect start, just months after narrowly retaining their Premier League status. What they didn’t know at the time was that the scoring run was merely a precursor for one of the greatest stories in football history.

Leicester would go on to win the 2015-16 Premier League title, beating odds of 5000/1 and shocking just about every football fan across the globe in the process, and a lot of that was down to their brilliant start to the season, helped along by Vardy bagging game after game.

The striker would score 13 goals in Leicester’s first 11 games of the season, bagging consecutively across each fixture and breaking a record previously set by Ruud van Nistelrooy for Manchester United back in 2003.

Van Nistelrooy would tweet Vardy after he achieved the feat, writing: “Well done @vardy7! You’re number one now and you deserved it. #11inarow”.

We’re asking you to name the 11 clubs that Vardy scored against on the way to achieving the monstrous record.

And if that gets your quiz juices flowing, why not further test your Premier League knowledge by trying to name the top 30 appearance makers in the league’s history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to appear for Leicester in their title-winning season?