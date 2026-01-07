The January transfer window is always a cause for excitement.

Yet for every game-changing signing like Virgil van Dijk or Bruno Fernandes, there are plenty more completely forgettable players who came and went without leaving any kind of impression at all.

That gave us the idea for our latest quiz – can you tell us the names of these 20 players who made a forgettable January transfer.

Some of these are famous faces you might not associate with a particular club, others are eminently obscure.

The rules for this one are simple. We’ve put together 20 pictures of 20 different players (all from different clubs) who made a fairly inauspicious January transfer. Your job is to tell them who they are – just write their name. The surname alone will suffice.

