Jose Mourinho is the most successful manager in Chelsea‘s history, winning three Premier League titles across two spells at Stamford Bridge. But can you name his 30 most-used players at the club?

Mourinho arrived in west London in the summer of 2004, declaring himself the Special One and quickly building a title-winning side.

The Blues swept all before them in 2005 and 2006, before Mourinho departed in September 2007 having fallen out with Roman Abramovich.

Happily, he returned to Chelsea six years later and won a further Premier League title in 2015.

Mourinho relied on a core of favourites during both spells at Stamford Bridge, meaning this quiz is a mixture of names from both eras. You have 15 minutes to name all 30.

If you fancy having a go at another quiz after this, you could try your luck at our Ultimate Jose Mourinho Quiz, featuring 30 multiple-choice questions on the Special One’s career.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Chelsea player to score 20+ Premier League goals?

