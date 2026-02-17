Jose Mourinho’s three years at Real Madrid were a whirlwind, but can you name his 20 most-used players as their manager?

Taking over in the summer of 2010, Mourinho was expected to challenge Pep Guardiola’s dominant Barcelona side.

Which he did – Madrid beat their rivals in the 2011 Copa del Rey final and won La Liga in 2012 – but both the players and the club eventually tired of his antics.

Mourinho was let go three years after he arrived, with failure to make the Champions League final cited against him.

We’re asking you to name his most-used players at Madrid, with only the number of appearances as a clue. You have 10 minutes to complete our challenge.

