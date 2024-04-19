The Ultimate Jose Mourinho Quiz: 30 tricky questions to test your knowledge of the Special One

Jose Mourinho is undoubtedly one of the greatest managers in the history of football, with a legendary career that includes stops at Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Inter.

We’re putting your knowledge to the test of the Special One with this bumper 30-question Mourinho quiz that touches all bases – his ups and his downs, his trophies, his most fierce opponents and his many legendary quotes.

There’s a range of difficulties here. Some we’d expect those with even a cursory knowledge of Mourinho’s career to get. Others will get you thinking a lot harder. The score to beat from Planet Football towers is 19/30 and we’ll be mightily impressed if you can get close to full marks.

If you’re after another challenge after completing this one, why not have a go at naming every player to have scored 20+ goals under Jose Mourinho?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

In the meantime, good luck with this quiz, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Jose Mourinho’s 35 most-used players throughout his career?