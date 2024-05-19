The Ultimate Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Quiz: 30 questions to test your knowledge of his Anfield reign

Jurgen Klopp’s legendary reign as Liverpool manager is almost at an end. How well do you know this glorious chapter of Liverpool’s history?

Why not put your knowledge to the test with this carefully compiled Klopp quiz, featuring 30 multiple-choice questions all about the German’s time at Anfield.

The 56-year-old stands alongside the likes of Pep Guardiola and Sir Alex Ferguson in English football folklore in delivering all four major trophies – the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League – at one club.

There have been some painful near-misses along the way, but when the dust settles there’ll be no questioning his astonishing legacy on Merseyside.

Our quiz features a real range of difficulties. Some we’d expect even the most fairweather of Liverpool fans to get right, while others only hardcore Klopp aficionados will guess correctly.

Full marks on this one are a serious challenge – and have a go at beating the score from the Planet Football office, which is 21/30.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not try naming every player Jurgen Klopp has signed for Liverpool?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Jurgen Klopp’s 30 most-used players at Liverpool?