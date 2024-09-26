Can you name every sponsor of the League Cup?

The League Cup has been going since 1960, but since the 1981-82 season it’s officially been known under a series of different sponsors’ names. There have been eight different League Cup sponsor names in total – how many can you name?

If you’re of a certain generation, chances are you’ll remember the almost quaint original sponsor of the League Cup, which ran from 1981 to 1986. The names that spring to mind from your formative football years will likely give you a warm sense of nostalgia, while you’ll surely get the current sponsor, which has run since 2017.

There are eight brand names to get and the clue we’re giving you is the years in which they sponsored the League Cup. You’ve got 10 minutes to get them all.

If you’re looking for another challenge after this, why not have a go at naming every club that’s won the League Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.